Do you care about social and environmental justice? Do you have an interest in being in intentional community while contributing to a larger vision? Are you trying to discern future next steps in your life?
Consider exploring a year of service with Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest.
For 10 years, Hood River has hosted a Jesuit volunteer community in Odell. Up to six young adults come in August, live communally and work as full-time volunteers serving 40 hours a week in a variety of social service positions. Volunteers come from a variety of faith backgrounds and commit to the four core values of simplicity, spirituality, community and social/ecological justice.
A volunteer must be at least 21 years old, unmarried and committed to serve from August 2022 through July 31, 2023. All volunteers are provided a living stipend, housing, health insurance and a $6,495 Americorps Education Award on completion of the program.
JVCNW has 125 full time, year-long service positions that begin each August across Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. There are still positions available beginning this August, including a few in Hood River. Positions that are open in Hood River are community liaison with Immigration Counseling Service and Hood River History Museum outreach coordinator.
Deadlines to apply have been extended to May 31. More information is available at jvcnorthwest.org or by calling Pat Rawson at 541-490-9903 or email to Beckirawson@gmail.com.
