HR children's park

Spring time comes to Children’s Park, reopened by the City of Hood River this month after almost a year. Victor Magdaleno of Valencia Lawn Care raises a puff of steam as he places a load of fresh mulch on the landscape areas of the park March 11. Crews are adding mulch to planing areas at other Hood River parks as well. Spring weather has seen numerous parents and children return to playgrounds long off-limits due to coronavirus restrictions. Masks and social distancing are recommended. 