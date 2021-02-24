Mid-Columbia Housing Authority (MHCA) released details of a new grant program in partnership with Klickitat County to offer up to $3,000 per household to residents of Klickitat and Skamania County who have experienced a loss of income related to COVID-19.
In a Feb. 24 announcement, MCHA Community Support and Services Manager Karen Long said the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV1) program offers funds for eligible residents to go toward rent payments, mortgage payments, and utility payments. Payments are for no more than six consecutive months and are intended to prevent cutoff of utility service, eviction, foreclosure, or other essential short-term needs.
A maximum of $3,000 can be requested per household. A total of $112,050 in funding is currently available through the federally funded Community Development Block Grant program and the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) and are dedicated to units of local government.
The City of Stevenson, City of North Bonneville, Skamania County, City of Bingen, City of White Salmon, City of Goldendale, and Klickitat County combined efforts to submit a regional application for funds.
Applications for assistance will be accepted until Mar. 21, 2021. Applicants will be selected by a lottery system which, in part, will assist in equitable geographic distribution of the resource.
For more information or to apply for assistance, contact Mid-Columbia Housing Authority at 541- 296-5462 or send an email to info@mid-columbiahousingauthority.org.
