Jerrod Sessler

1. Why did you choose to run for office?
As a veteran, I have always believed that this country is worth standing up for. After my service, I lived the American dream — received two engineering degrees, founded a youth ministry, lived my dream of racing a NASCAR, built successful businesses, married the love of my life, raised three amazing kids, beat cancer after being given only a 5% chance of survival, authored three books and traveled the world. But I realized that the time was coming to serve again when Obama was reelected in 2012. That was the tipping point that got me to where we are today. I was planning to run when our representative announced his retirement but that was moved up in 2020. I am ready and God has prepared me for such a time as this.
More recently, our Representative, Dan Newhouse, betrayed the values of our district by voting for the impeachment of President Trump, I made the choice to step into the breach at that time. As an engineer and successful businessman, I know I have the acumen to fix our broken government systems and to fix the mess caused by the globalist-minded leftists.
The issues our country is facing are not insurmountable. With the right team in Congress, we will fix the energy crisis, protect our borders, support law enforcement, support our farmers and small businesses, ban CRT mythology and gender ideology fantasies in our school systems. I have been endorsed by Election Integrity warrior and Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, and many others who have seen in me the same qualities that allowed me to be successful in my professional and personal life. The ability to find solutions and the tenacity to keep going even in the face of opposition
2. What priorities would you focus on if elected?
Deregulation, election integrity, limited government, border security, reducing inflation, parental and medical autonomy, crime, protecting our lands from foreign encroachment, preserving and strengthening the First & Second Amendments, and keeping us out of foreign wars are some of my top national priorities.
Locally we have some issues we need to deal with as well. Our farming community has been under attack for a long time, and it’s time to take a stand on their behalf. In Congress, I intend to legislate for the rolling back of all the backbreaking regulations placed on the farmers and ranchers in Washington state.
3. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What can Congress do to mitigate this issue and what solutions do you support?
Affordable housing is a complicated issue. While subsidized houses assure a vicious cycle of dependency, over-complicated housing regulations such as the Columbia Gorge Scenic Area Act make it difficult for developers or landowners to build. Rampant government spending has created never-before-seen inflation rates which affect lumber and other raw materials, raising costs. We need a strong majority of Conservatives in Congress to simply refuse all pork and unnecessary spending to bring the debt and inflation under control. I also intend to work on deregulating land ownership and construction and abolishing the death tax and other repressive property taxes. There is no logical reason why land that has been purchased needs to be repurchased over and over through taxes.
4. Klickitat County has seen its share of impacts from climate change, ranging from wildfires and heatwaves to hazardous air quality. What measures do you support to mitigate the effects of climate change?
I believe climate change is cyclical and while there are definitely measures we can implement to combat air quality, the truth is we already have strong (and in my opinion, oppressive) measures on the books to protect air quality. Wildfires can be controlled through proper forest management. Livestock grazing on public lands should be allowed without permits or red tape which benefits ranchers and reduces fine fuel continuity and brush. One of the drums I keep beating is the word “Deregulation”. Local communities have been managing the threat of wildfires and other issues themselves for centuries. The government needs to stop trying to manage something that is much better managed by the states or counties.
