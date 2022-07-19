Jerrod Sessler

1. Why did you choose to run for office?

As a veteran, I have always believed that this country is worth standing up for. After my service, I lived the American dream — received two engineering degrees, founded a youth ministry, lived my dream of racing a NASCAR, built successful businesses, married the love of my life, raised three amazing kids, beat cancer after being given only a 5% chance of survival, authored three books and traveled the world. But I realized that the time was coming to serve again when Obama was reelected in 2012. That was the tipping point that got me to where we are today. I was planning to run when our representative announced his retirement but that was moved up in 2020. I am ready and God has prepared me for such a time as this.