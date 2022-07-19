Jacek Kobiesa

1. Why did you choose to run for office?
There are attempts to overthrow America as we speak. The average so-called ‘Woke’ Leftists are being used by Globalists to divide America. Amazingly, they do not have a clue they are being used and manipulated! The Democrat Party and the entrenched establishment Republican Party share a similar “greed and globalism” mentality. I see some of the swamp-type Republicans more similar to the Democrats than ever before. Both want open borders and they have no problems with our businesses moving overseas and not coming back home. They don’t care about our economy and our workers. The Democrats and establishment Republicans have gotten away from their elections promises and now they serve themselves in the world of greed and globalism. The elites and globalists are scared to death because they are losing grip on power and they are desperate, which shows. Mainly, they are afraid of people like myself.
US Congress exists only to protect special interests and collect bribes through foundations and campaign donations. Let’s change that. The draining of the swamp comes not from prosecuting crooks, because our bureaucratic and judicial system presently will not permit that to happen, but from draining the money from our federal government which in turn will render them less powerful.
So, who am I? I’m an unknown force — I can say whatever I want, whenever I want, and they can’t bribe me. I told the establishment that they can’t buy me or force me to submission. I am not them. I am me.
2. What priorities would you focus on if elected?
Candidates are offering election promises based on what the constituents from a specific district would like to hear. I am not going to do that. The points listed below are some items that I would like to accomplish if I get elected. My approach is that I must better my district and the people who have faith in me.
Become Energy-Independent and lower the cost of Energy sources.
Drill for oil and gas to produce cheaper energy, to fuel the country, both personally and industrially.
Return the United States to the world leader in nuclear power generation.
Realistic Social Security Adjustments to inflation to aid senior citizens.
Lower tax rates for every citizen and adjust the corporate tax rate to the point that the United States can become competitive again.
Adopt a non-interventionist military policy in countries all over the world. No wars, no sanctions except where there are existing sanctions against us.
Allow South Korea and Japan to arm and defend themselves. Review NATO and US obligations to the Pact.
Stop foreign aid, especially to countries that are not friendly to the US, and focus on taking care of our own veterans and citizens.
Secure our borders and return the rule of law.
Rebuild our infrastructure with modern roads, bridges, sewer systems, waste processing plants, pipelines, and power transmission lines.
Ensure free, uncorrupted elections.
Force Congress to control spending to put the budget on a path to balance and control debt and economic growth.
3. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What can Congress do to mitigate this issue and what solutions do you support?
It is almost unfathomable that the most powerful country in the world is helping other nations, but it neglects its own citizens. I know that the housing issues are taking place in the whole country. Without good and affordable housing economic growth will be very limited. In most cases it is the government intrusion in the housing market, which is motivated by blatant political maneuvering, that is the direct cause of an affordability crisis. We need to get the government with all its obstacles out of the way. The best way to create more affordable housing is by investing in new technologies related to materials; composites consisting of wood and resins/ plastics are fairly inexpensive to manufacture and are superior building material. Recycling of various materials will also affect the prices of building materials. One option would be to build some form of apartment buildings where its footprint is limited in size, but capable of accommodating larger amounts of inhabitants. This may not be the ideal solution, but it will give people time to save necessary funds for house down payment for example. If people have jobs they will not rely as much on the government help and they will have much happier lives. I can assure you that I will try to remove as many obstacles out of the timber and agricultural industry in our region, which can provide funds for the modern housing. These obstacles are burdensome regulations, water issues, labor, and many more.
4. Klickitat County has seen its share of impacts from climate change, ranging from wildfires and heatwaves to hazardous air quality. What measures do you support to mitigate the effects of climate change?
Climate change is regularly occurring event on our planet. The evidence of climate change is all around us. Dry Falls, Moses Coulee, Rattle Snake Mountain, the spectacular Columbia River Gorge are geological features of the eastern Washington state are the quiet witnesses of the climactic and geological change. I don’t believe that climate change happens only due to emission of carbon dioxide related to our use of fossil fuels. Our sun, clouds, oceans, tilt axis of the Earth related to our Sun, play role in it. CO2 is a greenhouse gas necessary for life on Earth. Atmospheric CO2 have been increasing since the end of the “Little Ice Age." We need to start ASAP leasing land and forest to timber companies who in turn would manage the forest. Clearing underbrush would help with elimination of available fuel for the wildfires. Most of the old growth is not available in the entire Pacific Northwest, but we cannot be a prisoner of failed environmental policies. We need to get our lumber production and engineered wood products production back to our district. It will help with reduction of wildland fires and jobs creation by the timber industry and it will offset and reduce the cost of new residential construction and aid in design and cost of some commercial buildings. Logging is a necessary part of forest management, and it is directly related to the fire control. I will help preserve the environment without neglecting the industries supporting lives in our area.
