Jacek Kobiesa

1. Why did you choose to run for office?

There are attempts to overthrow America as we speak. The average so-called ‘Woke’ Leftists are being used by Globalists to divide America. Amazingly, they do not have a clue they are being used and manipulated! The Democrat Party and the entrenched establishment Republican Party share a similar “greed and globalism” mentality. I see some of the swamp-type Republicans more similar to the Democrats than ever before. Both want open borders and they have no problems with our businesses moving overseas and not coming back home. They don’t care about our economy and our workers. The Democrats and establishment Republicans have gotten away from their elections promises and now they serve themselves in the world of greed and globalism. The elites and globalists are scared to death because they are losing grip on power and they are desperate, which shows. Mainly, they are afraid of people like myself.