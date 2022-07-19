Gina Mosbrucker

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Washington’s 14th District?

 I have been blessed to serve this beautiful legislative district since 2014. Experience, hard work and dedication make me the best candidate to return to the Washington State Capital to continue to be your voice. Family Strong and over the past years — Proven Strong. My exceptional staff and I have successfully passed over 25 new laws at the request of my constituents just like you. Bills helping Veterans get jobs — YesVets; fighting animal abuse; helping domestic violence survivors; looking for missing children and tribal members; public safety fixes; stopping unwanted telephone solicitation; cybersecurity; pro-business; opioid addiction prevention and many more have passed the House of Representatives; the Senate and the Executive branch.