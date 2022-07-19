Elizabeth Hallock

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Washington’s 14th District?

I am a successful business owner, attorney, soccer coach, scout leader, and mom. I was called to run by the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. The decision is arrogant, erroneous, and blatantly disregards the health of women everywhere. I will work to protect women’s privacy and access to abortion. It’s ridiculous that the Republican party calls itself the party of small government, then wants to insert itself into a woman’s doctor’s office and dictate the most personal of healthcare decisions.