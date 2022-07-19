Elizabeth Hallock

1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Washington’s 14th District?
I am a successful business owner, attorney, soccer coach, scout leader, and mom. I was called to run by the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. The decision is arrogant, erroneous, and blatantly disregards the health of women everywhere. I will work to protect women’s privacy and access to abortion. It’s ridiculous that the Republican party calls itself the party of small government, then wants to insert itself into a woman’s doctor’s office and dictate the most personal of healthcare decisions.
I was also called to run by the Court’s interference with states’ ability to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and irresponsible citizens. Do you think it was really the intent of the Founders to have Federal Courts overturning state laws, created by state legislators closest to the People, when the People are demanding responsible gun legislation? I don’t think so.
As I said in 2018, I am part of the exhausted majority. And I’ll keep fighting for Washingtonians to protect their privacy and keep government open and more transparent. Our slide towards fascism is more apparent than ever, and each of us has a duty to participate in our Democracy, lest lose our Republic.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What role do you believe the state is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
Hallock declined to respond to this question.
3. Do you support the growth of the renewable energy industry in the 14th District? Why or why not?
Hallock declined to respond to this question.
4. What are the greatest challenges the state of Washington faces going forward?
Hallock declined to respond to this question.
