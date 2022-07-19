Dan Newhouse

1. Why did you choose to run for office?

I’m running for office for the very same reasons I first ran for the state legislature — to fight for the people of Central Washington. I was born and raised in Central Washington, I’m a farmer here, and my family lives here. So, the issues facing Central Washington are my issues. As a Member of Congress, I can work to ensure our way of life is protected, and that there’s someone in Washington, D.C. who can truly understand what the impacts of the policies are on our communities.