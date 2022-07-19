Benancio Garcia III

1. Why did you choose to run for office?

As a Republican from Sunnyside, Washington, I’m blessed to be married to my beautiful wife, who’s my fiercest supporter Marisela Garcia. I am the only U.S. Army combat veteran running in the 4th Congressional District. I graduated from Central Washington University with a B.A. Law & Justice. “When I retired from the U.S. Army, my service to community and country did not end because the military uniform came off.” This office will allow me to serve with humility for the benefit of all.