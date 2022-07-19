Benancio Garcia III

1. Why did you choose to run for office?
As a Republican from Sunnyside, Washington, I’m blessed to be married to my beautiful wife, who’s my fiercest supporter Marisela Garcia. I am the only U.S. Army combat veteran running in the 4th Congressional District. I graduated from Central Washington University with a B.A. Law & Justice. “When I retired from the U.S. Army, my service to community and country did not end because the military uniform came off.” This office will allow me to serve with humility for the benefit of all.
2. What priorities would you focus on if elected?
My priorities are “God, Family, Country”. I promise to defend our biblical founding, our constitution, and voter’s rights. I am the only congressional candidate suing Steven Hobbs, Secretary of State of Washington, and Redistricting Commission for violating Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The complaint is based that racial gerrymandering that occurred of Legislative District 15, purposefully drawn to have a Latino citizen voting age population that exceeded 50.00%.
3. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout Klickitat County. What can Congress do to mitigate this issue and what solutions do you support?
I worked in fields of service such as AmeriCorps at Granger High School, City Treasurer, and United States Department of Agriculture doing over 1,000 home loans. My employment background will be instrumental to finding solutions to Klickitat County, lack of affordable housing.
4. Klickitat County has seen its share of impacts from climate change, ranging from wildfires and heatwaves to hazardous air quality. What measures do you support to mitigate the effects of climate change?
I support land management to prevent wildfires and environmental practices that mitigate hazardous air quality. I encourage education policies for our youth to be involved in this endeavor. I also want to preserve our hydro energy.
