Bickleton - Intersection of E. Market & S. Madison Streets, adjacent to Alderdale Grange
Bingen - City Hall, 112 N. Ash St.
Centerville - 2288 Centerville Hwy., North side of Centerville Grange
Dallesport - Community Center parking lot, 136 6th St.
Glenwood - 209 E. Main, North of the General Store
Goldendale - Inside the Auditor's Office, 205 S. Columbus Ave., Room 203 (The courthouse is currently closed to the public)
Goldendale - Corner of S. Columbus Ave. & W. Court St.
Klickitat - State Hwy. 142 at Depot Park
Lyle - Lions Club parking lot, Intersection of 5th St. and Hwy. 14
Roosevelt - Roosevelt School parking lot, 615 Chinook Ave.
Trout Lake - Intersection of Jennings Rd. and Hwy 141, East of Post Office
White Salmon - Pioneer Center parking lot, as you exit, 501 N.E. Washington St.
Wishram - Park Place (North of Historic Locomotive)
