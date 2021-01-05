The Dalles — The Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and Columbia Gorge Housing Authorities have received 80 new “mainstream vouchers” and approximately $560,000 in annual budget authority from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) for new Mainstream vouchers and funding, according to a press release from Mid-Columbia Housing Authority.
Mainstream vouchers assist non-elderly persons with disabilities by paying fair market rent directly to landlords and encourages partnerships with health and human services agencies with demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community.
The additional federal funding will assist with those impacted by the coronavirus.
Commented