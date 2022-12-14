The Workshop

 Alana Lackner photo

The Dalles Workshop has moved into a new, larger building; luckily, they didn’t have to go very far.

Previously located at 201 E. Second St., the store — which focuses primarily on goods created by local makers — has moved across the street to 116 E. Second St. Owners Lindsey and Tom Giamei hosted a grand opening Nov. 11 and have been operating in their new space ever since.

The Workshop

Nickie and Gary Stroh sit together on a bench next to the festive truck inside The Workshop. Written on its back window is ‘Tis the season!’
The Workshop

Al Hare performs at The Workshop’s grand opening Nov. 11.
The Workshop

The Workshop’s new space is larger, allowing them to display more of their products. During the grand opening, visitors take a look at everything that’s available.