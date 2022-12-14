Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Workshop hosted the grand opening of their new space Nov. 11. Previously located at 201 E. Second St., The Workshop has moved across the street to 116 E. Second St., giving them more space for merchandise and customers alike.
The Dalles Workshop has moved into a new, larger building; luckily, they didn’t have to go very far.
Previously located at 201 E. Second St., the store — which focuses primarily on goods created by local makers — has moved across the street to 116 E. Second St. Owners Lindsey and Tom Giamei hosted a grand opening Nov. 11 and have been operating in their new space ever since.
According to Lindsey Giamei, though the move is recent, it had been in the works for a year, as the building needed many renovations.
“The place used to be the old Sears building, but it was abandoned for three years,” Giamei said. “So there were a lot of things to bring back to life.”
Originally, Giamei said they had thought about bringing in a market and splitting the space up between vendors. However, after they started laying it out, they decided to use the whole thing for the Workshop.
One of the things Giamei said she appreciates most about the new building is all of the large windows.
“I don’t know if you ever noticed, but we didn’t have windows,” Giamei said. “We just had a door. So we love having all the windows that let a lot of sunlight in.”
The old building used to have a DIY space in the basement, and it was used primarily for classes. In their new space, they have a space on the main floor that allows people to come and craft whenever they want. They’re also planning to use it to offer workshops on a regular basis, including ones run by community members.
“We’re looking forward to building that in the next year,” Giamei said.
Additionally, Toasted Maple, the laser engraving business that preceded The Workshop, is in the upstairs mezzanine, rather than being crammed in the back of the shop like it was before.
“We were getting to the point where we were just kind of bursting at the seams,” Giamei said. “Between having Toasted Maple going on in the back and having the retail side of things, our team was overlapping one another.”
Besides just giving the team a little more room to work, Giamei said the larger space allowed them to expand their inventory. Each section they had before was able to be “supersized,” she said. They were also able to add a youth section, as well as more local goods.
Giamei said they were thankful for the community’s help throughout their entire journey in The Dalles, and the great reaction they’ve gotten to the new space.
“In general, we’ve just been so grateful for all the support from the community,” she said. “We wouldn’t have been able to survive COVID without everyone’s support and with that support, we were able to make this move as well so we’re very grateful for that.”
