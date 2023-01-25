HOOD RIVER — What do lifestyle towns and wall plaster have in common?
Sustain Founder and CEO Heith England, that’s what they have in common.
The design firm was opened in 2007 when the former Van Metre’s Furniture building sold and the purchaser said there is some extra space in the basement. The top floor became Discover Bicycles, and England moved him and at the time, three partners, into the bottom office space.
Today, Sustain found a new home in one of the former Sheppard’s Buildings on State Street in downtown Hood River.
“I used to get my lawn mower work done here,” said England. “I believe it was a showroom for tractors.”
Since then, England and his team of designers, contractors and carpenters have transformed the old farming studio into a different kind of exhibit. Large floor to ceiling windows are a perfect place for passersby to window shop. If you were to peer in you would see many handcrafted case goods, light fixtures, upholstery and other unique and custom kitchen items. Lisa Yank, creative director, heads the design department and says the ever-changing space has come a long ways.
“This was a rescue mission,” said Yank. “The floors had oil and tar all over, which had been sitting for a long time. But because Heith has this ‘no-fear’ attitude, he gets in here and gets the team excited. I think most other people wouldn’t want to take it on.”
Once renovations finished, the new Sustain Home showroom opened for business in August and Hood River residents fell in love right away.
“Lisa can barely keep things on the shelves,” said England.
Sustain also partners with local artists and designers for a lot of their in-store products. A signature piece that grabs your attention right when you walk in is the Heather Canyon bed and the hand blown glass chandelier by Esque Studio. The bed is a custom design and locally made. Storage compartments under the bed are easily accessible. You will never stub your toe or bruise your shins again with the padded foot boards. The chandelier hangs in the front entrance and captivates the visitor right away. Sustain also carries handbags from Mumbai-based artist Parekh Bugbee, light fixtures from Esque Studio Glass, high quality leather products from Copperdot Leather Goods and specially designed and Sustain branded kitchenware.
England said they are also looking into making custom furniture pieces at their new location, but he added that building or renovating a shop is a lengthy process that requires approval from the City of Hood River.
England has his Cabinet Designer Todd Golditch doing all things cabinetry.
“He’s brilliant with cabinets,” said England. “He does all of the cabinet layouts, design, and ordering. He’s designed some custom stuff as well.”
Senior Designer Juliana Ramirez and Junior Designer Megan McCauley operate the interior design department. England credits Foreman, Danny Dowden, and Cabinetry Shop Manager Mitch Banks, for their carpentry and contracting work. Construction Project Manager Elise Bartow is responsible for scheduling and adjusting budgets. England’s son, Chase, and Ethan Cerasani are plaster artisans. When England visited Hood River in 2001 he never envisioned the town growing into what it is today. He describes it as a “lifestyle town.”
“There’s a certain thing that goes with these types of towns,” said England. “People are conscientious about what they’re buying, what they’re living in and what they’re doing.”
Before settling in Hood River, England and his wife spent time in Idaho — split between Sun Valley and McCall. A friend of England’s suggested they move to Rowena, saying this area needs someone with England’s plaster and architectural skill set. At first he was unsure if it was the right move.
“I’m not leaving Sun Valley to go to Rowena, wherever that is,” he said. “But, I ended up doing it.”
Soon after, he moved to Hood River, and nearly 20 years later he has no regrets.
“I can’t believe I’ve been here this long, like almost 20 years,” said England. “Sometimes I don’t know how I end up in places but it just kind of happens.”
During college — where England was also a wrestler at Boise State University — he got his start doing drywall in upscale homes in Boise, despite almost zero experience.
“I couldn’t even afford a shop light. We would shine the lights on our cars in the windows to just work all night long to hang sheetrock,” he said. “I just remember learning it, but I really didn’t know what I was doing.”
Maneuvering the contracting world, England met the owner of American Clay — a natural wall plaster producer based in Albuquerque, N.M.
“I traveled to New Mexico, met the owner, his brother and the whole team and they become like family. We talk all the time and his company is really growing,” said England.
Today, England is a dealer and distributor for the up-and-coming company. They do workshops together teaching the art of wall plaster. Of course, wall finishes are just one side of Sustain Interiors.
England describes each faction of his business as a silo, each feeding into the other.
“It’s just evolved. I think like the different silos of the business supports one another,” he said.
Sustain began as a wall plaster operation and has blossomed to offer interior design and also general contracting services. England and his team have built homes and cabins in White Salmon, Klickitat, Snowden and Deschutes, to name a few. Sustain has remodeled farmhouses, barns and vacation homes for clients. Their simple and eco-friendly practices have earned them the status of one of the Gorge’s best sub-contractors. They have been featured in many architecture magazines such as the Western Home Journal, Sunset Magazine and the Architectural Digest.
To help introduce themselves to downtown Hood River, the Sustain showroom plans to host pop-ups events and artist talks, where they invite the designer to come in and talk about their work. Yank says this is her favorite aspect of the business.
“I feel like that’s the part of this job that I like the most. I love when people walk in the door. I love meeting these artists like this ceramicist or the painter, the weaver ... we wanted to be a place for everyone to be able to come in and be comfortable,” said Yank.
Until this spring and summer when the weather warms up and people get outside more, Sustain will continue to plaster walls and build friendships.
To find out more of Sustain Home, visit their new showroom at 206 State St., Tuesday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Just up the road is the Sustain Interior location with other home furnishings. Located at 215 State St., Sustain Home is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
