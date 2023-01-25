Sustain20.jpg

 Sustain Home new location in the old Sheppard’s building.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — What do lifestyle towns and wall plaster have in common?

Sustain Founder and CEO Heith England, that’s what they have in common.

isa Yank, creative director, and Heith England, founder and CEO of Sustain Home, stand together in their display area for a photograph.
Hand blown glass chandelier by Esque Studio grabs your attention right as you walk in the doors to Sustain Home’s new headquarters. In the background is the custom, Heather Canyon bed.
Shelves are stocked with home goods in the new Sustain Home location on State Street in downtown Hood River. 
Designer handbags on the rack at Sustain Home. Creative Director, Lisa Yank says Sustain is always trying to empower local artists.