Bluebird Hats

Kayla (Van Hoose) Moles with a collection of her specially made hats.     

 Photo by Bluebird Hats

Kayla (Van Hoose) Moles was born and raised in Hood River and grew up skiing and loving the snowy mountains. It was her college days at University of Utah in 2013 where she began hand crocheting beanies in her college dorm room as a hobby that her career was decided.

“People started asking to buy them, and sure enough, I was running around campus delivering beanies and shipping them out to people in Hood River. It always remained a side hustle and hobby throughout the years.” Moles began to get serious about this side hustle, believing she could make a career out of it.

Kayla (Van Hoose) Moles models one of her specially made hats.
A collection of Bluebird hats.