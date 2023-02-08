Working Hands Fermentation

Chef Ryan Hunter of Deb’s Kitchen and Ellen Woods Potter, general manager, co-owner and cidermaker, at Working Hands.

 Laurel Brown photo

Hood River has become home to some very unique, community-based restaurants and breweries over the years, but one you should be sure to check out is Working Hands Fermentation located on the Heights.

After combining with Slopeswell Cider and opening their new taproom mid-2021, Working Hands broke ground on their kitchen build last June. Ryan Hunter, head chef and founder of Deb’s Kitchen, paired with the brewery and cidery in November and has recently finalized his menu staples. While some describe his food as “upscale pub fare,” Hunter humbly dubbed his menu as being accessible, tasty bar food. “What’s so bad about bar food?” he joked.

Working Hands Fermentation

Tasty cauliflower bites and the “nemo,” fried rockfish and waffle fries.
Working Hands Fermentation

Product shots of Working Hands cider and beer on copper-covered bar top.
Working Hands Fermentation

Interior view of seating, kitchen windows, and Audrey Mae’s mural.
Working Hands Fermentation

Handmade wood and epoxy river table, made by Kasey McCullough.
Working Hands Fermentation

Interior view of the bar where you can order drinks and food.
Working Hands Fermentation

Mug club wall full of steins for members only.