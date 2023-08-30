Get Hu’sum BBQ

Get Hu'sum BBQ Owner Stan Pratnicki preps meat for the smoker.

 Stan Pratnicki photo

Get Hu’sum BBQ is a little-known secret.

Every Monday evening, the barbecue joint serves home-cooked, hearty meals on a rotating menu by the White Salmon River. Owned and founded by Stan Pratnicki, the restaurant reflects his deep love for cooking and bringing together the community he lives in.

Dry rubbed barbecue pork spareribs with house-made pickled cabbage.
A pile of slow-cooked pulled pork sits, ready for sandwiches. 
House-made sausages cook on the smoker.
Plates of chicken are ready to be served.
A slice of the catering spread for a wedding event in Underwood. 