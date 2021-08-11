Gorge Grown Food Network recently received an OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program grant to expand its Veggie Rx Program. The Community Partnership Program will specifically expand efforts to serve patients in partnership with Celilo Cancer Center (The Dalles) and Grain Integrative Medicine (Cascade Locks).
Celilo Cancer Center and Grain Integrative Health will enroll a total of 20 economically-disadvantaged, food insecure, cancer patients into the Veggie Rx Program, according to a Gorge Grown press release. Patients and their family members will receive fresh, local vegetables weekly for six months. Registered dietitians will engage patients in six evidence-based nutrition classes that will focus on cooking and diet specific to cancer prevention featuring seasonal vegetables provided through Veggie Prescriptions.
The goal of this project is to improve the health and cancer care these patients and their families by increasing food security, improving mental health and reducing stress and increasing healthy food consumption (especially vegetables), said the press release.
