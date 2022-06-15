Glenwood may be tiny, but there’s a lot happening here. The 87th annual Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo is coming up on Father’s Day weekend. And there’s lots of exciting news regarding our high school and junior high school rodeo athletes, too. They all did very well at State finals in Okanogan over Memorial weekend.
Joslyn Arnold finished her sophomore rodeo season as Washington State Reserve Champion in goat tying. She and her family will travel to Gillette, Wyo., later this summer for the National Finals. Way to go, Joslyn! Her brother Blaine finished his sixth grade junior high school rodeo season ninth overall in goat tying.
Peyton Sanchey finished her high school rodeo season as seventh overall in pole bending, just missing qualifying for Nationals by one place. She did qualify for the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nev., and will travel there with her family next month. Emma Patterson finished her eighth grade junior high school rodeo season missing qualifying for post season rodeos, but she had a wonderful time, improved her times, and made some great friends this season.
Another cowgirl athlete, Kaedence Loomis, is just finishing sixth grade at Zillah Middle School. Kaedence is a cousin to Baine and Joslyn Arnold and great-granddaughter of Bubs and Marlene Murray here in Glenwood. She had an awesome year in junior high school rodeo, finishing as All-Around Rookie of the Year and qualifying for Nationals in both barrels and team roping. Unfortunately, Junior High School Nationals are in Perry, Ga., this year and that’s just too far away to haul her horses in the summer heat. Rather than put her horses through that, she is taking them to the Silver State International Rodeo where, I have no doubt, she’ll shine and represent Washington State very well. Congratulations, Kaedence.
Although Memorial Day weekend was fairly wet here, there were many visitors to our beautiful cemetery, bringing flowers and visiting with friends there. The Thursday before Memorial Day weekend, nine Glenwood high school students met me and Carla Dillenburg at the cemetery after school to put flags on veterans’ graves. This has been a Glenwood Women’s Club project for many years. This year, this great group of kids were willing to do most of the walking for us. They learned how to read the cemetery maps and moved from section to section, ensuring that every veteran on the list had a flag.
Those students helping were James and Grace Griffin, Isabella Bensel, Emily Molyneaux, Grant Lehrmann, Tye Murray, Brenna Beeks, Giana Jackson, and Jayla Avila. The service they performed that day wasn’t just to help out the old ladies of the Women’s Club, it was to honor our veterans and think about their sacrifices in service to our country. Also helping put out some of the flags were sixth grader Jocee Hoctor, second grader Jentry Hoctor, and 3-year old Natalie Miller. We do have awesome kids here.
Speaking of awesome kids, I recently had the opportunity for a great but brief visit with Kinley Troh, a 2019 Glenwood high school graduate. Kinley, daughter of Toni and Bill, is wrapping up her studies at Columbia Basin College (CBC) in Pasco in the field of radiological technology. She will take part in the Pinning Ceremony on June 11. This signifies that she has joined the sisterhood of radiological technologists and is ready to serve in the health care field.
On June 17, she will receive her diploma at the Columbia Basin College graduation. Kinley is graduating with very high honors and is one of only four nominees at her college selected for a very special honor. In announcing Kinley’ selection, CBC President Rebekah S. Woods said, “Your untiring work ethic and commitment to academic excellence and community service is commendable. Due to this achievement, you will now be placed for consideration in the national competition for the All-USA Community College Academic Team, Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team, and the New Century Scholars Awards. Most importantly, you will be honored in the 2022 All Washington Team Recognition Ceremony ...” That ceremony was held virtually on May 12.
In recognition of Kinley’s achievement, Phi Theta Kappa sponsors will be sending her a signature medallion, a keepsake event program, and a $250 check from Key Bank.
The CBC Board of Trustees will also be honoring Kinley with a $1,000 scholarship award from the CBC Foundation. She was invited to attend the CBC Board of Trustees meeting on June 12, where she was honored for her achievements as part of their Celebrating Excellence program. President Woods also stated, “I am honored to share this good news as you are truly deserving of this esteemed nomination. You are a model student and a quality individual that demonstrates all that is described above.”
Wow, Kinley. You have always strived for excellence since you were a tiny little elementary student here in our Glenwood schools, but you really soared at CBC and we are so proud of you. And the icing on the cake for all of us is that Kinley has accepted a radiological technician position with Cascade Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in The Dalles and Hood River. If I asked for a show of hands as to how many of you reading this are or have been patients at that medical center, I think there would be many raised hands in this readership audience. Now we’ll be able to see her in action, doing a job she loves that will benefit so many. Congratulations, Kinley. Well done.
Glenwood school’s eighth grade promotion took place on Friday, June 3 in the school multi-purpose room. Those moving on to high school were Paige Bartek, Tiana Jackson, and Emma Patterson. The Glenwood Women’s Club served refreshments following the ceremony. The following day, June 4, our one very special senior, James Griffin, was honored at his high school graduation in the school gym. James will soon be reporting for basic training in the U.S. Army. A reception in his honor hosted by the Glenwood Homemakers took place in the multi-purpose room after the graduation ceremony concludes. Congratulations to all these students.
Glenwood kids will be having swimming lessons at the Hood River pool for two weeks in June, from the 14th through the 17th and the 21st through the 24th. If you have not yet signed up and turned in a permission slip for you child/children, contact Mrs. Troh in the school office.
And here’s another reminder regarding Vacation Bible School. Jennifer Hallenbeck says, “Monumental Vacation Bible School will be June 27 through July 1. Get ready for a howlin’ good time as we experience surprising bible adventures, amazing experiments, super-fun snacks, creative games, and incredible music! All kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to join us for the best free week of summer! Registration forms are available at the church and the post office.”
