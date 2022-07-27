There are so many reasons why those of us who live here feel blessed to be part of this community. One wonderful example is the large number of friends who gathered along Main Street early on July 14 with signs and noise makers to give Joslyn Arnold and her good horse Tommy a rousing surprise send off to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyo.
We are all so proud of the great season Joslyn and Tommy had that led to their journey to the finals. Several of Joslyn’s best friends and some of the students in the summer school program made great signs to distribute to those who didn’t have a sign to display. My favorite said, “Best Nanny Slammer.” It makes sense when you know the event in which Joslyn will be competing is goat tying.
We love celebrating our Glenwood kids here and wish Joslyn much success and a wonderful experience at National Finals. You’re already a champion in our community, Joslyn.
While on the subject of cowgirls, I mentioned recently that Jocee and Jentry Hoctor have been competing in junior rodeos and playdays this summer. On Friday, July 15, they participated in the Friends of the Klickitat County Fair 2022 Friday Night Lights Barrel Series and came home with checks for their efforts. Jocee, age 12, placed first in the 2D barrels. Jentry, age 8, placed third in the Peewees age group. Most of all, just getting to be out there with their horses under the lights on a perfectly beautiful summer night was a great experience for them. We wish them both lots of success as they continue their rodeos and playdays throughout the rest of the summer.
Going back to what makes this community a great place to live, the Glenwood Women’s Club backpacks project for foster and homeless children for 2022 was completed in large part due to the support of many businesses, the Glenwood Homemakers, and all the individuals who donated to the 2022 fundraiser. Club President Carla Dillenburg recently delivered 30 backpacks to the case workers at the Department of Social and Health Services in White Salmon. These backpacks are filled with needed items including socks, pajamas, hygiene items, books, and other things that will give comfort to children who have to be suddenly removed from their homes and placed in foster care or shelters. It’s a project that really makes a difference and it does take the support of so many to make it possible. Thank you to all who support this program each year.
Glenwood School District wants you to know we have a great school here and invites families in surrounding communities who are looking for a change to come check us out. The school held an open house on Tuesday, July 26, but if you missed the open house, you can still come see what Glenwood School has to offer. If you’re looking to enroll your student at a small school that offers an individualized education and big opportunities, you can go to the Glenwood School District No. 401 Facebook page to see some of the classes and opportunities offered here. You can also contact Ms. Mengarelli at 509-364-3344 to learn more about our great little school and set up a date to come tour the school.
Glenwood School has started an open gym program on Thursday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. for high school and middle school kids. Bring gym shoes and come have fun. Contact Mrs. Troh or Ms. Mengarelli at the school office if you would like more information.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
