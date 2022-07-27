There are so many reasons why those of us who live here feel blessed to be part of this community. One wonderful example is the large number of friends who gathered along Main Street early on July 14 with signs and noise makers to give Joslyn Arnold and her good horse Tommy a rousing surprise send off to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyo.

We are all so proud of the great season Joslyn and Tommy had that led to their journey to the finals. Several of Joslyn’s best friends and some of the students in the summer school program made great signs to distribute to those who didn’t have a sign to display. My favorite said, “Best Nanny Slammer.” It makes sense when you know the event in which Joslyn will be competing is goat tying.