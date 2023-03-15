Knotty Buns Bakeshop

Black Garlic Brioche, Irish Brown Bread and Rosemary Brioche are just three of the many types of breads and pastries available.

 Kelsie Cowart photo

If you’re feeling a little naughty for something sweet, Cascade Tobias and Rosie Chavers, co-owners and operators of Knotty Buns Bakeshop in The Dalles, have some delectable treats that will leave you feeling very good for being just a little bad. According to their website, they don’t want you to be fooled — “These aren’t your mama’s buns!”

“We don’t do plain,” said Tobias. “We have pastries with sass.”

Pastry Chef Cascade Tobias (left) and Business manager Rosie Chavers (right), co-owners and operators of Knotty Buns Bakeshop in The Dalles, pose by their bakeshop menu.  
A delectable Chocolate Pumpkin Poundcake. 
One of the “sassy” mugs made by havers and Tobias. 
A display of pastries available at Knotty Buns Bakeshop. 