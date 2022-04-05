A structure fire was reported in the 3600 block of Odell Highway at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Wy’East Fire Department, which was located a short distance away from the blaze. It was reported to have started in the home’s kitchen area.
Also responding were Parkdale, Pine Grove, West Side and Hood River fire departments. Local police were also on the scene, directing traffic.
The blaze was reported to have been knocked down at 10:42 a.m., with mop-up complete at 11:44 a.m.
This is a developing story.
