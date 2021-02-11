Join Friends of the Columbia Gorge on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. for a free, live webinar exploring eagle winter migration, behavior, and biology; the history of the Gorge Eagle Watch program; local efforts to protect migrant and resident eagle populations; and viewing opportunities for these top predators in the Columbia Gorge.
The presentations will be followed by a moderated Q&A session and the webinar will include the debut of a special, original eagle short film co-produced by Friends and Story Gorge for this year's virtual Eagle Watch efforts.
“As a pandemic safe, virtual alternative, to our popular annual eagle hikes, this February, Friends is participating in the 11th annual Eagle Watch, a month of special online programming in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Rowena Wildlife Clinic, Story Gorge, and the U.S. Forest Service,” said a press release.
This webinar is free and open to the public. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting: gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-02-16/fly-like-an-eagle--exploring-winter-gorge-eagle-migration.
The presentation will feature:
- Morgan Olson, Raptor Educator, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center
- Matthew Stuber, Wildlife Biologist, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
- Amber Tilton, Park Ranger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - The Dalles Lock and Dam
- Melissa Gonzalez, Outdoor Programs & Communications Specialist, Friends of the Columbia Gorge (Moderator & Host)
To help promote raptor education, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has hosted an annual Eagle Watch program, in cooperation with local partners, at The Dalles Lock and Dam since 2010. Learn more at nwp.usace.army.mil/EagleWatch2021.
Friends of the Columbia Gorge is a nonprofit organization with more than 6,500 members dedicated to protecting and enhancing the scenic, natural, cultural, and recreational resources of the Columbia Gorge. Friends maintains offices in Portland and Hood River, Ore., and Washougal, Wash. Learn more at gorgefriends.org.
Commented