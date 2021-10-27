Friends of the Columbia Gorge’s Gorgeous Wildlife webinar series, led by local specialists in their respective fields, returns just before Halloween with another look at a favorite critter from our previous programs, the bat.
Are you spooked and/or curious about the animal most associated with Halloween, one that’s at the root of myths and legends? Some have difficulty appreciating that an animal with wings and blood-sucking abilities can take majestic flight just as birds do. But despite their creepy reputation, did you know that without bats we’d lose over 300 species of fruit, including bananas and mangos?
And if you’re not a fan of biting, buzzing bugs, thank bats for eating on average roughly 1,000 bugs every hour. Bats’ importance as crucial pollinators and bug regulators is still widely unknown. Let’s celebrate this misunderstood and underappreciated creature with a conversation to get to know them more, while also exploring the challenges and opportunities for bat conservation in the Columbia Gorge.
Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. (Pacific), for a free, live conversation with Carly Wickham (regional biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife) and Frances Fischer (Friends’ land trust coordinator) to learn about bats and the terrible white fungus that is taking them out by whole colonies. Ask questions and learn what you can do to help native bats in Oregon and Washington.
