A free, walk-in, three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic takes place April 4-6, next Monday through Wednesday, at 523 E. Third St. in The Dalles, the former Griffith Motors building, across from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware and Grinders Coffee.
The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and will offer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is available for children 5 and up. No appointment is needed, and no insurance or ID are required.
The last vaccine clinic saw more than 200 people vaccinated, including 26 people who got their first dose. Some 300 Oregonians get their first dose every day.
If you feel you’re ready to get vaccinated — or you’re vaccinated and you are ready for a booster dose — head over to the free clinic.
If you have questions, please call North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit at www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
Commented