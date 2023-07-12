Fire Boss 231 pilot Colby Smith

Fire Boss 231 pilot Colby Smith calibrates the planes system during a pre-flight check on July 5 at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport.

 Noah Noteboom photo

When disaster strikes and a wildland fire is reported, emergency response on the ground is swift but can be complicated depending on the situation. The Tunnel 5 Fire, for example, ignited on the north side of the Columbia River at the western base of Underwood-White Salmon bluffs. The steep terrain and aggressive fire behavior limited what crews could do on the ground. As the fire quickly advanced up the bluff, emergency responders relied heavily on help from their airborne counterparts. Enter Fire Boss 231 and 232 pilots Colby Smith and Aaron Vince. Both pilots work for Coastal Air Strike and are currently contracted out by the State of Oregon for fire season in the Gorge. This summer marks their third in Oregon. Although their contract with the State of Oregon didn’t start until Monday, July 3 — 12 hours after the Tunnel 5 Fire started — they played an important role in the Tunnel 5 Fire response.

Their single-seater planes are called Air Tractor 802 Fire Bosses, or AT-802F. Currently stationed at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Dallesport, Wash., Vince and Smith will remain on-call for 75 days. The two, along with their partners and mechanics Matt Burges and Chad Long, will respond mainly to fires in the Gorge, but are capable of flying all over the state. Like many other pilots, Vince and Smith started their aviation careers dusting crops. In the same aircrafts, but under much different circumstances. The AT-802F is an amphibious aircraft in that it can quickly and efficiently spread pesticides on crop fields or collect water from rivers and lakes.

Coastal Air Strike AT-802F

Coastal Air Strike AT-802F plane in the air. The plane was part of the team fighting the Tunnel 5 Fire.
Fire Boss 231 pilot Colby Smith calibrates the planes system during a pre-flight check on July 5 at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport. Noah Noteboom photo
