Kelsey Contreras photo

Columbia Gorge Community College constituents, staff and faculty will have opportunity to visit with four presidential search finalists early in June.

College board members, following recommendations of a 13-member search committee, this week announced the selection of potential successors to Marta Yera Cronin, who will be leaving the college effective June 30 to assume a community college presidency in Pennsylvania. The announcement came during Tuesday’s board meeting.