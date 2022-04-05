Effective April 1, boaters will be paying a flat rate of $5 per person per day to float the wild and scenic portion of the Lower Deschutes River. The Deschutes Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM), Prineville District will implement the fee change.
When considering alternatives to meet the current needs of users and maintenance for the river, the BLM received input from the public, the John Day–Snake Resource Advisory Council, and the Lower Deschutes River Managers’ Group, according to a press release. The fee change will make costs more equitable for all users throughout the year and will help the BLM account for rising operating costs and the need for year-round maintenance, the release stated.
Fees collected will continue to support boating and camping operations along the Lower Deschutes River.
Commented