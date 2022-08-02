WASHINGTON — Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced a total of $3,052,940 in federal funding is headed to three projects across the state to combat record drought conditions. The investments are intended to safeguard local water supplies in response to extreme drought and weather events.

East Fork Irrigation District in Hood River received $2,000,000 for the Oanna & Yasui Sublateral Efficiency Project, said a press release.