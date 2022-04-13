BINGEN — More than 60 Hispanic women, most of them working in the agricultural sector, were honored in a celebration of their work and community involvement with dinner, music, ceremonies and more during a special event at the Society Hotel in Bingen Saturday evening, April 9, in an event sponsored by Columbia Riverkeepers’ Comunidades, a community outreach organization based in Hood River.
“We wanted to show gratitude for all the Hispanic women who work in agriculture,” explained Ubaldo Hernandez of Columbia Riverkeepers. Their hard work, especially during the COVID pandemic, has made clear how essential their work in the Gorge is, he noted.
Sixty women were individually honored, receiving dinner, gifts and roses during the four-hour ceremony. All those attending have been active in the Comunidades group, which offers classes and training focused on civic engagement and building future leaders in the community, said Hernandez. “All these women have been active in the group, and we wanted to thank them,” he said.
Heading the list of those honored was Carmen Gradzki, who has been active in the Gorge Latino community for 20 years. “I’m surprised and happy,” Gradzki said of the recognition. Gradzki is involved with leadership training, including helping prevent domestic and sexual violence within the community and helping support victims as they recover, as well working on social justice issues impacting the region.
Hernandez noted most of the community work and training takes place in the evenings, and most of the women attended training sessions and other community activities after a hard day working in a fruit packing house or in the orchards.
Claudia Cuentas, a musician, dancer and licensed marriage and family therapist, was on hand to make the evening special.
“We want to celebrate women, their strength and wisdom,” she said. She offered a mix of art performance and group activities, much of it drawn from the culture of Peru, where she is from.
“I want to let them move, and dance, and celebrate,” she said before her performance began. “I love people. I like to make people feel included, part of the community.
“It all has do with healing. Art heals, and empowers.”
