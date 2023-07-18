University of Washington announces Dean’s List
SEATTLE, WASH. — The University of Washington recently announced the names of students who have made the Dean’s List for the Winter 2023 quarter.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
Gorge-area students on the Dean’s List included:
Bingen: Audrey L. Drake, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences; Liam J. Salas, senior, College of Engineering
Carson: Ruojia Qiu, junior, College of Arts and Sciences; Makia R. Ramirez, senior, UW Tacoma
Lyle: Dalson K. K. Cua, junior, College of Engineering; Wyatt A. Markgraf, senior, College of Engineering; Mia K. Williamson, junior, UW Tacoma
White Salmon: Hunter W. Clark, junior, College of Arts and Sciences; Lauren V. Huynh, senior, Foster School of Business; Braden A. Robinson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences; Brit M. Skolnik, senior, College of the Environment; Yixin Zhang, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences; Yujie Zhang, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences
University of Idaho students graduate
MOSCOW, IDA. — University of Idaho recently released the list of graduates from Spring 2023 Commencement.
A total of 1,566 degrees were awarded to 1,457 students, which includes 1,004 bachelor’s degrees, 315 master’s degrees and 47 doctoral degrees. In-person ceremonies were held in May in Moscow, Boise and Idaho Falls.
From the Gorge, two students from Pendleton graduated: Gareth Haug with a masters of science in geography and Huntyr Hamilton with a bachelor’s of science in communication.
Commented