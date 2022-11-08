Doug Holmes, Hood River County School District chief financial officer, and Dale Kuykendall, Wenaha Group, again updated the school board on the status of 2016 bond and capital improvement projects now underway during the Oct. 26 meeting held at Parkdale Elementary.
Construction of Hood River Middle School’s new entryway continues without obstacles, Kuykendall said, and is scheduled to be occupied by the school’s front office staff in January. Renovation of the current office will then begin.
The space will be remodeled into three counseling offices with a waiting area, he said, instead of one classroom as originally planned.
“That’s a great idea that’s taking hold and will happen,” Kuykendall said, one suggested by new HRMS Principal Rolland Hayden.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn noted that the school’s counselors are spread in classrooms now, and by consolidating them will free up additional instructional space.
Contractors are also exploring the idea of a new entry stair and exterior sign — another suggestion by Hayden — that would get visitors to the right door. “When you go to that school, it’s hard to tell where you should go,” he said. “Visitors often wander in the wrong doors and get lost. This is intended to get them to the right spot.”
An ADA ramp already exists on site, as is ADA parking.
Parkdale’s modular classroom project is experiencing it’s first material hiccup, namely the difficulty in securing rebar.
“It’s just a little tougher than we anticipated, and that might slow down the foundation just a little bit,” said Kuykendall. “That one’s not a major hurdle, it’s just a minor hurdle,” one that could affect the foundation and modular placement.
But building permits have been secured and the modular’s delivery is still on track, he said.
The status of other district projects is as follows:
Parkdale ESSER III HVAC improvements — design is underway for targeted summer 2023 work
Mid Valley ADA parking improvements — design is underway for spring break 2023 work
Mid Valley safety pads on arches in the gym — materials are on order, with a target winter break installation
Cascade Locks driveway improvements — design is underway for targeted summer 2023 work
