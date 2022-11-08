Hood River Middle school courtyard

The murals that line Hood River Middle School’s courtyard area will remain visible even after the new entryway is competed.

 Photo courtesy Dale Kuykendall

Doug Holmes, Hood River County School District chief financial officer, and Dale Kuykendall, Wenaha Group, again updated the school board on the status of 2016 bond and capital improvement projects now underway during the Oct. 26 meeting held at Parkdale Elementary.

Construction of Hood River Middle School’s new entryway continues without obstacles, Kuykendall said, and is scheduled to be occupied by the school’s front office staff in January. Renovation of the current office will then begin.