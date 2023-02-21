Duckwall Fruit

Above, Special Projects Manager Nathan Duckwall overlooks the final stage of Duckwall Fruit Company’s new Unitec Presize Sorting machine, installed in 2020. He oversaw much of the work it took to coordinate getting the newest sorting equipment and technology from Italy to Odell. 

 Noah Noteboom photo

ODELL — In the midst of a global pandemic, Duckwall Fruit began processing fruit with the help of some of the newest and most advanced technology in the world. In 2020, they partnered with Unisorting — a brand of the Unitec group — and the fruit packing plant opened their new Optical PreSize Defect sorting machine.

Today, they find themselves as one of the leaders in the fruit processing industry, yet their story began more than a century ago.

Duckwall Fruit

Miguel Chavez packs pears into boxes that will be sent around the world. Like many employees at Duckwall, Chavez has worked at the facility for over 35 years.
Duckwall Fruit

Duckwall Quality Control Manager Craig Mallon points out defects in the fruit as imaged in a high-speed optical scan. 
Duckwall Fruit

Allen Kenoyer from Hazel Technologies watches the first step in the Unitec and Unisorting Optical Presize sorting machine at the Duckwall Fruit facility.
Duckwall Fruit

 Standing in front of the iconic Duckwall Fruit mural, from left to right, Craig Mallon, quality control manager; Sara Duckwall, project and communications director; Nathan Duckwall, special projects and maintenance manager; Ed Weathers, president and sales manager; and Wade Root, production manager.
Duckwall Fruit

 Anjou pears fly by on a conveyor belt headed through the camera box for identification. The pears are photographed and the computer software can sort out fruit that is damaged or misshapen.