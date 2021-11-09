Much of Oregon’s Congressional delegation sees nothing but good news for the state in the passage of the federal infrastructure legislation.
The U.S. House on Friday, Nov. 5, passed the $1.2 trillion package to fix roads, airports, railways and broadband across the country.
The state’s four Democrat representatives voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st Congressional District; U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer in the 3rd Congressional District; U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio in the 4th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader in the 5th Congressional District.
Oregon’s lone Republican in Congress, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz in the 2nd Congressional District, voted against the package and by Saturday night he was the only member of the Oregon’s Congressional delegation to stay publicly silent about the vote. His communications staff didn’t respond to telephone or email messages Saturday seeking comment about why he opposed legislation that likely will put millions of dollars into his district.
But political joy was the message of the day for the rest of the delegation, including Oregon’s two Democratic senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. They voted for the package when it passed the Senate in August.
They all highlighted billions destined for Oregon for roads, bridges, public transportation, airport improvements and millions set aside to bring broadband service to more than 100,000 Oregonians.
About half the spending is new, the other half previously budgeted amounts. The cost will be covered by diverting billions in funds never spent on pandemic programs, reinstating a Superfund tax on certain chemicals and new regulation of cryptocurrency.
Merkley said in a statement, “Fixing roads and bridges, expanding broadband, rebuilding water systems, and new transit are crucial to creating good jobs. It’s great to see the infrastructure bill pass.”
“I’ve said for a long time, you can’t have a big-league economy with little league infrastructure,” Wyden said in a statement. “Oregon and the American West will finally get the significant investments needed to deal with catastrophic wildfires and severe drought, build back hard-hit rural economies, improve access to public transit and make sure clean drinking water is a right for everyone.”
“We are proving that America can afford what our families need, said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer.
DeFazio, sponsor of the original legislation, said in a statement that it addresses “long overdue investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”
He said the package is a “down payment on addressing the climate crisis head on by reducing carbon pollution from the transportation sector, as well as upgrading our port infrastructure to help alleviate the current supply chain crisis.”
Bonamici said the package is “a significant commitment to reaching a more connected and resilient nation.”
Commented