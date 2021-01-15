The search continues for a 50-year-old Warrenton woman believed lost in a large mudslide just off Interstate 84 in Dodson.
The specific location of Jennifer Moore's vehicle remains unknown, and it is believed buried by 15 feet of loose mud and debris covering a 100-yard stretch of North Frontage Road just east of the Ainsworth exit from the freeway, west of Cascade Locks.
One published report had suggested that searchers had found the car, but only its general location is known, according to Chris Liedle of Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which is coordinating the search.
Oregon Department of Transportation is now engaged in a recovery effort, rather than a rescue, according to Liedle, as access for first responders was deemed unsafe as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, evacuation orders remain in effect in the area, due to the ongoing concerns over additional flash flooding and landslides.
“All factors considered, the mission shifted from rescue to recovery, and shifted the excavation efforts to ODOT who will continue to work with their geologists and bring in dump trucks and front loaders to safely remove the debris, and then call first responders back when it is safe for them to go in,” Liedle said.
He described a terrifying phone call between Moore and her husband, Charles, who were traveling homeward in separate vehicles on Frontage at 1 a.m. Wednesday when Charles Moore encountered deep water over the roadside a short distance east of the Ainsworth intersection.
Charles stopped at that point and phoned Jennifer that he would wait there and help her navigate the roadway. Jennifer turned up Frontage a short distance when she was hit by the slide, according to Liedle, who said Charles “heard Jennifer scream and panic and then heard crashing sounds.” Charles drove back to the area and was stopped by the landslide estimated at 25 feet tall, a combination of rock, water and logs. Charles attempted to find Jennifer’s SUV using his headlights but could not, so he drove home and the family called 911 at about 1:15, which triggered the multi-jurisdictional response. Deputies and Gresham firefighters used spotlights, and a Gresham police officer sent up drones equipped with thermal imaging and a spotlight but were unable to find the vehicle.
Charles and Jennifer, an oncology nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, were married less than a week short of 18 years, and have two children.
Liedle said a Multnomah deputy has been assigned as liaison to the family to keep them informed as the recovery efforts continue. “We’ve offered them any assistance they need, and have notified the Trauma Intervention Team to be available to the family,” Liedle said.
