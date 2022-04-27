THE DALLES — When Tyler Smith and his family moved from Provo, Utah, to The Dalles in 2019 he was less than thrilled with the available recreational opportunities for his children. When Kay Jewelers left from their downtown location at the corner of Federal and Second Street in The Dalles, Smith jumped at the opportunity to open his own gaming lounge. In March, Smith debuted CyberMind Gaming. Outfitted with several plasma TV’s that show popular video game streamers, a dozen gaming “stations” and a back room that will soon be available for party rentals, Smith and CyberMind want to provide a safe space for everyone.
“It’s meant to be a hangout spot,” said Smith. “I’m trying to make it as inclusive and accessible as I can and accommodate everyone.”
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed a lot of people away from each other, but video games kept many connected, virtually. Players could sit at home and continue to socialize with their friends “online” who play the same game. Video games can also give a platform for those with interests to find others with similar fascinations. Although they may be playing the same game they are still separated and Smith wants to help cultivate those shared experiences that video games can provide.
“The experience is completely different when you share it with somebody,” said Smith. “It’s usually something that people don’t appreciate until they do it.”
Smith explained his affinity for gaming stems from his background in computers and information technology. When he was 17 years old he earned his A+, Network+ and Linux+ computer and information technology certifications where he learned about different hardware and networking strategies. At that time Smith chose to work for a startup company and earn a salary plus benefits, rather than finish high school.
“I was sitting next to the guys that had bachelor’s degrees, doing the same thing. I just don’t ever see any point,” said Smith on deciding to forgo a college degree.
He eventually went back to earn his GED and joined the team full-time. Today, he wants to help middle and high schoolers access scholarships and opportunities that come with gaming. Esports has been on the rise and Smith sees potential among the gaming community in The Dalles. The Dalles High School robotics team won the Oregon State VEX Robotics Championships and did well enough in the national competition to advance to the World Championships held in Dallas, Texas, on May 5-7. Smith’s niece, Makalya Williamson, is on the team and he praises the coach and teams effort on making it to the World Championships.
Smith has held discussions with school administrators to start an Esports team, but with a limited budget and high turnover at the high school, he has put the idea on the back burner — for now.
“It’s been a little bit of a struggle to find that niche,” said Smith. “I am also trying to gather evidence that it could work.”
CyberMind has offerings for any schedule. Smith runs the gaming lounge by himself and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and sometimes 10. Users can come for just an hour or stay for as long as they like. Smith splits the schedule into “basic time” and “premium time.” Basic time is anytime before 5 p.m. and premium time is from 5 p.m. to close. To accommodate everyone, he lowers the prices for basic time for the younger audience. Smith also has a day pass for $50, and a VIP membership for $30 a month. VIP members get half off all hourly gametime purchases, 10% off CyberMind merchandise and 1,000 monthly bonus tokens that can be used for snacks, swag and additional gametime.
On top of the individual plans, Smith and CyberMind can be the site of your next birthday bash. Parents can rent out the entire lounge and activity center for two hours. Each player will also get a bag of chips and a drink when they arrive.
