GOLDENDALE — Sunday Sutton has been named the new coordinator for the Coalition for Preventing Abuse in Klickitat County (CPAKC) following the announcement in August that she now serves as the new grant director for the Community Prevention & Wellness Initiative (CPWI).
The grant funding comes from the Washington State Health Care Authority, Division of Behavioral Health & Recovery, Substance Use Disorder Prevention Program. Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) acts as the fiscal sponsor.
This newest grant award for 2021-2023 is WAGAP’s second time receiving support for the Goldendale community. The two-year grant cycle provides approximately $137,000 per year for WAGAP to fund the coordinator’s position, pay related expenses, and cover coalition activities. In coordination of prevention efforts, ESD112 receives a separate CPWI grant to support its staffing of a prevention specialist position in Goldendale’s middle and high schools.
Sutton, a participant of the coalition since its inception around 2005, had been a substance disorder treatment counselor for 19 years with Comprehensive Healthcare before deciding to switch roles and focus on the community core effort to prevent substance misuse in the Goldendale area.
This position is close to Sutton’s heart. “Everything came together at the right time,” Sutton said.
She shared that she has been in recovery for more than 25 years. She believes both she and the community have benefited from her path, which led her to become educated in mental health issues and serve as a treatment counselor.
Sutton described a family history where substance abuse was rampant. She changed paths when she saw it affecting her children. Sutton got into a recovery program and sought education to become a community mental health responder crisis aide. She then worked on her associates degree and later became an accredited prevention specialist in Oregon and Washington.
“This was all part of my healing process,” Sutton said. Her goal has been to give back to her community and find resources to support youth and families. She hopes that by sharing her personal experiences, she can bring strength and hope to others.
“I really love the work!” Sutton said. She encourages others to be a part of the coalition and make a difference in the lives of youth and families in the area.
The group works on projects like Locks Save Lives to keep household medications secure and out of children’s hands. Another activity planned for Oct. 23, Medication Take Back Day, works with healthcare providers and law enforcement to safely dispose of prescriptions.
CPAKC also works on programs for youth and families to understand the dangers of alcohol and other drugs. It works with local businesses to eliminate advertising of substances that targets young people. The group is currently conducting a community survey that helps identify substance use problems for youth and barriers to finding solutions.
Goldendale area community members are welcome to participate in the survey and links are available for English at www.research.net/r/KLGOEN2021 and in Spanish at es.research.net/r/KLGOSP2021. Links will be open until Dec. 15.
The coalition brings together participants from various backgrounds that represent community areas, such as youth-serving organizations, law enforcement, parents, schools, healthcare professionals, businesses, faith-based organizations, and youth. If you are interested in learning more, Sutton can be reached at the CPAKC office at 104 S. Grant St. in Goldendale, or contacted by email at sunday@wagap.org, or by phone at 509-281-2330.
