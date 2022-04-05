In a sad reminder that the pandemic is not over, despite a dramatic drop in cases, Wasco County has recently recorded its 60th COVID-19 death.
The person tested positive Jan. 3 and died Feb. 10. The Oregon Health Authority released the information March 17. The person was in their mid-60s, and passed away at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center.
North Central Public Health District is no longer listing each local COVID death, but is instead observing when milestones in total deaths are reached.
NCPHD recommends vaccination as the best way to provide critical protection against hospitalization and death from COVID. This is particularly true for those who are older.
People over 50 are now eligible for a second booster dose, and can get it four months after their first booster dose. Certain immunocompromised people age 12 and up also are now eligible for a second booster dose.
Evidence suggests a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine improves protection against severe COVID and is not associated with new safety concerns, said a NCPHD press release.
Vaccines and boosters are widely available locally, including at a free, walk-in clinic through today, Wednesday, April 6, at 523 E. Third St. in The Dalles, at the former Griffith Motors building downtown, across from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware and Grinders Coffee. The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
No appointment is needed and no insurance or ID are required.
More than 200 Oregonians a day are getting their first dose of the vaccine and another 600 or so are getting a booster dose.
“If you are ready to get the vaccine or eligible for a first or second booster, head over to the vaccine clinic,” said the press release.
Vaccines are also available at local doctor’s offices and local pharmacies.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541- 506-2600, visit www.ncphd.org or on Facebook.
Commented