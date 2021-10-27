County infections above state average
THE DALLES — Wasco County has seen a steady decline in new infections of COVID-19, but those declines are not as steep as the state average, Health Officer Dr. Mimi McDonell told the Wasco County Board of Commissioners Oct. 20.
“For the past two weeks it has certainly been lower, but we saw almost 100 cases last week in Wasco County alone, there is still transmission.” She noted that hospitalization was also down across state. But like COVID infections, Region 6 hospitals in The Dalles and Hood River “are incredibly busy and full. Yesterday there were no Intensive Care Unit beds available.
“There is a lot of strain on our hospitals in the Gorge,” she said.
Dr. McDonell, who works for North Central Public Health District, said based on Oregon Health Authority (OHA) modeling, it looks like “around Christmas,” Oregonians should be at about 80% immunity from the virus, with a mix of residents having some protection either because they have already had the virus or been vaccinated.
She presented a graph comparing OHA’s predictions throughout the pandemic, inked in black, with actual case counts, inked in red. The two lines were almost identical. “Their modeling has been pretty spot on. Where the red line stops, that is where we are now.”
But it is just a model, she noted, and rural areas have been lagging behind the state metric on vaccinations and infection decline. She noted that with available vaccines proven to be safe and effective, and protective measures understood and proven, such as masking and social distancing, communities are in control of virus spread in their communities.
“We get to be in charge of what actually happens in this pandemic,” she said. “The more we stick to what we need to do, the more quickly we will get to the end of this.” Vaccinations, masking indoors and at crowded gatherings outdoors, and keeping socially distanced indoors and out are the cornerstone to reducing spread. “We can choose to reach herd immunity sooner or later. It depends on whether we stick to best practices.”
All three county commissioners agreed. Commissioner Scott Hege said, noting the county has lagged behind the state average in reducing transmission, “There is still a lot of COVID out there, in our county. We encourage people to be aware of that and do the right thing.”
Vaccination events
On Friday, NCPHD announced that with state approval of booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the district is ready to vaccinate large numbers of people in the coming weeks and months.
NCPHD has reopened its vaccination clinics at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, and eight clinics are planned through mid-December. People can book their own appointment by visiting www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine or calling the health district at 541-506-2600, or Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 541-296-4788.
NCPHD can vaccinate 300 people per clinic. “We are quickly increasing capacity and days to accommodate an expected spike in demand for boosters,” said Martha McInnes, RN, who oversees the clinic operation.
“We believe that we will be able to accommodate everybody who wants boosters, but we do ask people to be patient as this rolls out and be assured that you are still very well protected even if you don’t have the booster — that’s an important piece to remember,” McInnes said.
Gift cards will not be available for those getting boosters.
Moderna booster doses are now available to:
• Those 65 and older;
• Anyone 18 and older living in a long term care facility;
• People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or increased risk of social inequalities
• Anyone 18-49 at risk for COVID because of occupational or institutional setting
The booster dose is half the original dose, and is available to people six months after their second dose.
Johnson & Johnson booster doses are available to everyone who got the vaccine. A booster dose can be given two months after the first dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Booster doses for those who got the Pfizer vaccine were approved in September.
Also newly approved is the ability to “mix and match” booster doses. Any of the three vaccines can be used as a booster dose, regardless of which vaccines were initially received.
A booster study found that the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, produced more antibodies when the other vaccine was given, such as Pfizer following Moderna, or Moderna following Pfizer.
It also found that a second dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those who initially got Johnson & Johnson provided the weakest protection. A second dose of Johnson provided a four-fold increase in antibodies in 15 days, while a Moderna second dose provided a 76-fold increase. Pfizer provided a 35-fold increase.
The clinic dates and times are:
• Thursday, Oct. 28, noon to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 4, noon to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 12, noon to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 18, noon to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 9, noon to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 16, noon to 6 p.m.
South Wasco County
Vaccination events in Gilliam County have been scheduled at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds, 601 N. Washington St., Condon, from 2 -7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 2 and Nov. 30, and at the Gronquist Building, 11650 Rairoad Ave. in Arlington, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. Appointments can be scheduled at www.ncphd.org of call 541-506-2600.
Vaccination events in Sherman County have been scheduled at the Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Road, Moro, for 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett Street in Wasco 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Appointments can be scheduled at www.ncphd.org of call 541-506-2600.
Commented