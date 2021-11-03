North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) has reported a 41st death from COVID-19 in Wasco County. The person tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 19 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
According to NCPHD, vaccines remain the best way prevent loss of life or hospitalizations, and to end the pandemic.
Vaccines are free to everyone. Through Oct. 23, at least 27,519 doses have been administered in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties. North Central Public Health District has administered 16,724 doses, 44 in the last week; Mid-Columbia Medical Center has administered 1,937 doses, 44 in the last week; and One Community Health has administered 3,814 doses, 23 in the last week.
Other entities have previously administered 4,440 doses.
These totals do not include vaccines administered by local pharmacies. In Wasco County, 73.1 percent of those 18 and up are vaccinated; in Sherman County, its 65.7 percent, and in Gilliam County, its 49.1 percent.
NCPHD is holding a number of large clinics in the coming days and weeks. To book your own appointment, for either a first, second or booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, visit www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine or call 541-506-2600.
Commented