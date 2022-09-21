Comunidades is announcing the launch of our website on Monday, Aug. 29.
The website has been created to ensure a proper communication with the communities we work in the Columbia River Gorge. The website’s landing page is in Spanish with the option to translate into English (on the top right corner of the page). The website will provide the community with information about the organization mission, vision, and its core programs which are intended to promote civic engagement of our Latino/a/x communities in social and environmental justice issues.
