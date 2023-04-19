Wash. Gov. visits Stevenson

Washington Gorge Action Programs Executive Director Leslie Naramore, left, and Skamania County Housing Program director Curt Gray, middle, listen to Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee address concerns over housing and access to services during a roundtable discussion on community services in Stevenson last Tuesday. 

 Jacob Bertram photo

STEVENSON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Stevenson last week to speak with local representatives about the community services provided by agencies and nonprofit organizations in the area.

As part of the tour of Skamania County, Inslee participated in roundtable sessions with community leaders and experts on the topics of housing and human services.

 WAGAP’s food bank coordinator for Stevenson, Patti Nichols, shows Inslee around the food bank, located at 683 SW Rock Creek Drive. 
Representatives of community service agencies and organizations in Skamania County pose for a photo with Gov. Jay Inslee.