FVRL marks ‘Disability Pride Month’
Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries — which includes branches in White Salmon and Goldendale — is marking Disability Pride Month in July (and throughout the year) by exploring books, films and other resources that amplify the voices and experiences of people with disabilities, said a press release.
“We’ve created a collection of books that are on display in our libraries and holds can be placed on them in our catalogue,” said the release. “These and many other titles are also available in eBook and audiobook forms.”
Participants can log their reading to earn badges all month long; visit www.fvrl.org/disability-pride for librarian picks, eBooks, eMedia and Disability Pride resources.
TD Veterans Service Office seeks volunteers
The Veterans Service Office in The Dalles needs volunteers to greet and assist veterans in accessing help and setting up appointments with service officers, to answer questions and receive veterans benefits.
A volunteer receptionist would also answer phones and make appointments, allowing the Veterans Service Officers to dedicate time to meet with veterans and process claims.
To volunteer, call the VSO office at 541 560-2502 or come by the office at 201 Federal St., The Dalles.
Writing group meets Thursdays in HR
Every Thursday at 3 p.m., a writing group meets in the Hood River Library Gardens to work on creative writing.
“Join with fellow writers to work on your craft through prompts and (sometimes) share the results,” said a press release. For more information, contact Patty Kaplan at 310-710-3822.
Collette Travel presentation benefits Volunteer Auxiliary
All are welcome to attend a Collette Travel meeting at the Hood River Inn lounge on July 27 beginning at 11:30 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the Providence Volunteer Auxiliary group, used for scholarships for local healthcare workers and students.
Learn about travel opportunities in the U.S. and abroad, including Scotland, Ireland and Switzerland, as well as the Painted Canyons of the west that includes five national parks.
For more information call Kay Lincoln 503 490 3177 or email at kayllinc@gmail.com.
Medical equipment still needed
The Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1119 W. Ninth St., The Dalles, is looking for medical equipment donations for its Medical Loan Closet.
“We are desperately in need of shower chairs, wheelchairs, and 4-wheel walkers (the ones with a seat and brakes),” said Executive Director Rob Garrett. “Our medical equipment loan closet is available to everyone, with a suggested donation of $10.”
Call 541-296-4788 for more information.
Summer meals provided to HRCSD students
Hood River County School District (HRCSD) will once again offer meals to all children 1-18 years old this summer.
Summer meals will be offered at four sites; location, dates and meal service times are as follows, July 11-28:
May Street Elementary, 1001 10th St., Hood River: Breakfast 7:30-8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon
Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River: Breakfast: 8:15 -8:45 a.m., lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Mid Valley Elementary: Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wy’east Middle School, 3000 Wy’east Road, Odell: Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m., lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.