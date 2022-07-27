Summer Blockbuster Movie Nights at the Hood River Library
Teens and adults are welcome to the Hood River Library’s weekly Summer Blockbuster Movie Nights beginning at 5 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 19. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
“Get out of the heat and into the Library! The Hood River Library’s newly-renovated theater is the place to be!” said a library press release. For a calendar of each week’s movie, visit hoodriverlibrary.org. Coming up on July 29 is “Venom 2.”
Wasco Co. Veterans Service Office open for appointments
The Wasco County Veterans Service Office, 201 Federal St., The Dalles, is open to help with veterans’ needs, be it pension, compensation or access to VA healthcare.
“We are a one stop shop our VSOs can help you with your most challenging issues,” said a press release.
The office is open by appointment only, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed on Fridays, and from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
For more information, email Patrick Wilbern, CVSO, at patrickw@co.wasco.or.us or Russell Jones, CVSO, at russellj@co.wasco.or.us.
•••
The Veterans Service Office also needs volunteers to greet and assist veterans in accessing help and setting up appointments with service officers, to answer questions and receive veterans benefits.
A volunteer receptionist would also answer phones and make appointments, allowing the Veterans Service Officers to dedicate time to meet with veterans and process claims.
To volunteer, call the VSO office at 541 560-2502 or come by the office at 201 Federal St., The Dalles.
Collette Travel presentation benefits Volunteer Auxiliary
All are welcome to attend a Collette Travel meeting at the Hood River Inn lounge on July 27 beginning at 11:30 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the Providence Volunteer Auxiliary group, used for scholarships for local healthcare workers and students.
For more information call Kay Lincoln 503 490 3177 or email at kayllinc@gmail.com.
Medical equipment still needed
The Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1119 W. Ninth St., The Dalles, is looking for medical equipment donations for its Medical Loan Closet. “We are desperately in need of shower chairs, wheelchairs, and 4-wheel walkers (the ones with a seat and brakes),” said Executive Director Rob Garrett. “Our medical equipment loan closet is available to everyone, with a suggested donation of $10.”
Call 541-296-4788 for more information.
