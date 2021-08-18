08-18 TD Community Cleanup_MBG8679.jpg

The Dalles City Councilor Dan Richardson skips across Mill Creek in Thompson Park in The Dalles during a Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda sponsored community cleanup Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The cleanups are planned to continue the second Saturday of each month through February. Due to smoke and hot temperatures, the August cleanup was extended for a week — participants are encouraged to stop by the dealership to pick up a yellow trash bag, fill it with litter from their community, and return it to the dealership by Saturday, Aug. 21, for disposal.

The Dalles City Councilor Dan Richardson skips across Mill Creek in Thompson Park in The Dalles during a Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda sponsored community cleanup Saturday, Aug. 14. The cleanups are planned to continue the second Saturday of each month through February. Due to smoke and hot temperatures, the August cleanup was extended for a week — participants are encouraged to stop by the dealership to pick up a yellow trash bag, fill it with litter from their community, and return it to the dealership by Saturday, Aug. 21, for disposal. Below, Bruce Lumper joins Richardson on a nearby trail.

TD Community Cleanup

The Dalles City Councilor Dan Richardson, left, and Bruce Lumper walk a trail at Thompson Park in The Dalles during a Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda sponsored community cleanup Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The cleanups are planned to continue the second Saturday of each month through February. Due to smoke and hot temperatures, the August cleanup was extended for a week — participants are encouraged to stop by the dealership to pick up a yellow trash bag, fill it with litter from their community, and return it to the dealership by Saturday, Aug. 21, for disposal.