Multiple natural features in Klickitat and Skamania counties received initial approval for name changes meant to eliminate a derogatory term.

A November 2021 order by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland created a process to replace the term, which “has been historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.” The order also calls for official communications to use the spelling “Sq___” when referencing natural features bearing the term.