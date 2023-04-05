CGN pears

Pears await harvesting in Odell.

 Trisha Walker photo/file

Spring displays a special showcase each year in the Hood River Valley. People have been visiting for generations to witness bright blooms opening across pear, cherry and apple orchards. The celebration comes full circle as many return in the fall for freshly-harvested fruit.

Folks are drawn to Hood River for a variety of reasons: Water recreation, hiking, biking, shopping, eating and drinking have transformed the city into a resort community. The closer you are to town, the more it is obvious that tourism is a major economic drive.