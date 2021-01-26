Thousands of pieces of stolen mail were seized from a hotel room and four Washington residents were arrested Jan. 16 by Hood River Police following a traffic stop on Mt. Adams Loop.
Police Chief Neal Holste stated that Officer Emy Delancy stopped driver Joseph Chumley, 42, of Battle Ground, Wash., who failed to provide the officer with any form of identification.
Holste said that Chumley gave the officer his real name and it was discovered he had arrest warrants in Clackamas and Multnomah counties.
Holste said that officers investigated further and interviewed the other vehicle occupants after allegedly finding a fraudulent driver's license inside Chumley’s wallet.
The investigation led officers to a room rented by the occupants at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
Inside the hotel room, officers allegedly found the stash of stolen mail along with dozens of fraudulent multi-state driver’s licenses and identifications, fraudulent Social Security cards, fraudulent and stolen checks, and a computer and printer machine used to create fraudulent identification.
Officers arrested Chumley along with Jensine Chumley, 37, of Battle Ground; Cameron Lodahl, 32, of Longview; and Stephanie Primley, 30, of Vancouver, Wash.
All the suspects were lodged at NORCOR in The Dalles on charges of identity theft, forgery, and mail theft.
The investigation is ongoing, and Hood River Police are working with United States Postal Inspection Service to return the stolen mail.
