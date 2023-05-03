Cgn ambulance
Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The Dufur Volunteer Ambulance service is seeking two waivers from the state of Oregon to streamline emergency services in the area by reducing the number and certification level of ambulance crews and allow medical personnel to respond separately to an emergency situation.

The first waiver would allow the ambulance to respond to medical emergencies with a driver (who is not an Emergency Medical Technician or EMT) and an EMT-1 or Paramedic.