The Dufur Volunteer Ambulance service is seeking two waivers from the state of Oregon to streamline emergency services in the area by reducing the number and certification level of ambulance crews and allow medical personnel to respond separately to an emergency situation.
The first waiver would allow the ambulance to respond to medical emergencies with a driver (who is not an Emergency Medical Technician or EMT) and an EMT-1 or Paramedic.
“Four of our nine EMS personnel are EMT-I or Paramedics,” said Dufur EMS Chief Sarah Smith in a report to the Wasco County Board of Commissioners. “Under Oregon rules, if an EMT-I or Paramedic and a driver responded, they could not run the call, they would have to sit there and either wait for another EMT to arrive, or contact dispatch and say we do not have a crew and make another agency take the call,” she said. “This is impractical for volunteer agencies, and a disservice to the community.
“There are times when there is not an EMT available but there is a trained driver to run the call with an Intermediate or Paramedic,” she added. “We are trying to resolve the need for a future variance by training more EMT’s. We have two in school now, but it will take more than that to accomplish this goal, so we plan to continue to train more in the coming years.”
A second waiver would allow volunteers to respond to a scene with one person, provided a second responder will be meeting the ambulance on scene.
“About half of our EMS personnel live around 10 miles from Dufur, including slow gravel roads. It is often more practical to meet on a scene than to drive to the station and back to a scene,” Smith explained.
“If one crew member is responding from Friend, and another from Dufur, the crew member from Friend is required to go first to Dufur. This waiver allows responders to meet part way or on the scene,” Smith told the commissioners during their April 19 meeting.
She added, “We have at times been out of compliance, because of ethical reasons.”
Both waivers require the support of the Wasco County Board of Commissioners.
Sheridan McClellan, emergency manager for Wasco County, said he supported the changes, noting the area served by the service encompasses an area of 648 square miles, with a population of 1,574 people, and includes the City of Dufur and portion of Mount Hood National forest and the Deschutes River. “A delay in the response while waiting for the required personnel would seriously impeded the response time to an incident, and could potentially impact the health and safety of the patient/injured party,” he said.
Citing his 17 year service with the Dufur Ambulance Service, Commissioner Steve Kramer noted his support of the request. “I makes sense, if someone can be there quicker.”
Commissioners Scott Hege and Phil Brady agreed, and a letter of support was authorized.
