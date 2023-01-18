Columbia Gorge STEM Hub 1.jpg

Patrick Getchis, a STEM teacher at Wy’east Middle School in Hood River, will use his grant funds to provide additional equipment for their after-school robotics club that competes in VEX robotics.

THE DALLES — This year’s winning of 2022-2023 Educator Microgrants recipients demonstrated a commitment to equity, expanding access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or STEAM (STEM plus Arts) opportunities, cost-effectiveness, and the potential to create a lasting impact for local students.

The STEM Hub received an even greater number of submissions than last year, with representation from PreK-college teachers, administrators and out-of-school educators from across all five Oregon counties in the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub serving area. This made it more competitive and challenging for the selection committee to choose recipients.

