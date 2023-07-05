HOOD RIVER — Thanks to funding from PacifiCorps, electric vehicle users now have access to chargers located on Columbia Gorge Community College’s Hood River campus.
PacifiCorp (aka Pacific Power) provided the college with up to $55,194 in funding through its e-Mobility program. The college contracted with equipment provider CharliCharger and Coburn Electric to install four “Level II” chargers in the parking lot of the Hood River campus, located at 1730 College Way, on the Heights in Hood River.
The chargers are available to college students, staff, faculty and the general public.
Funding for this grant is made possible by the Oregon Clean Fuels Program administered by the state Department of Environmental Quality.
The initiative has installed numerous charging stations along I-15, I-80, I-70 and I-84 highway corridors — with more on the way.
CGCC joins several other organizations across Pacific Power’s service area that have received grants for clean electric mobility projects through a competitive-evaluation process. PacifiCorps also recently joined other West Coast utilities and agencies to explore how best to provide electric vehicle charging along Interstate-5 for electric trucks to help curb air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
“We are thrilled that we were selected for this grant and want to thank Pacific Power for leading the way toward a sustainable energy future,” CGCC President Marta Cronin said. “Our electric mobility project is not only a win for the local community, but for the environment as more drivers of electric vehicles will take to the road.”
Pacific Power is providing grant funding to help businesses, cities and nonprofits take advantage of the cost-saving, clean benefits of electric mobility.
“Clean transportation projects help Oregonians save on fuel costs, reduce emissions and improve economic vitality,” said Cory Scott, vice president of customer and community solutions for Pacific Power. “This grant program is just one of the ways Pacific Power is helping businesses and communities move to a clean energy future.”
