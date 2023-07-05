EV chargers Columbia Gorge Community College

Electric vehicle users now have access to chargers located on Columbia Gorge Community College’s Hood River campus. The chargers are available to college students, staff, faculty and the general public.

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — Thanks to funding from PacifiCorps, electric vehicle users now have access to chargers located on Columbia Gorge Community College’s Hood River campus.

PacifiCorp (aka Pacific Power) provided the college with up to $55,194 in funding through its e-Mobility program. The college contracted with equipment provider CharliCharger and Coburn Electric to install four “Level II” chargers in the parking lot of the Hood River campus, located at 1730 College Way, on the Heights in Hood River.